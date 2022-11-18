Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Xperi worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 85.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Trading Down 0.7 %

Xperi Profile

XPER opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

