Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

