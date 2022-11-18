Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $117.94 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.