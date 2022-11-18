Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Paylocity worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 17.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 585,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,401,000 after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 26.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,076,000 after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Paylocity by 652.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at $14,007,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total value of $741,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,276.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,072 shares of company stock worth $24,204,007. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.91. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

