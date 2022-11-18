WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $156.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $183.38.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Groch acquired 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

