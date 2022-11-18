Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,064 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 18.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 23.8% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $19,570,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 31.3% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $334.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

