Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of STORE Capital worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STOR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 160.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 139,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 85,791 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 28.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Price Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

STOR stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

