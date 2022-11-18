29,916 Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of ShockWave Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total value of $1,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,563 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,450 shares of company stock worth $15,391,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWAV stock opened at $248.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44 and a beta of 1.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.71 and its 200-day moving average is $231.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.