Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $829.98 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $848.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $754.69 and a 200-day moving average of $692.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Charles Francis Rogers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.34, for a total value of $1,092,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.