Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 530 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.93 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

