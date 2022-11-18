CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

CACI International Price Performance

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,961.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $305.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.52 and a 200-day moving average of $278.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

