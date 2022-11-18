Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $5.65 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,214,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $65.18 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,125 shares of company stock worth $3,104,353 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

