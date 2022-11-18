Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,212.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 239.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 37.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $223.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $249.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

