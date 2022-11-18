MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,046,000 after acquiring an additional 394,323 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,508,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $75.08 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.