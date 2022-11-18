Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.63.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASY stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.25.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.22%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

