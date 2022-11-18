Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,588 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

PFGC stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

