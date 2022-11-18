Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,817 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter worth about $928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 531,351 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 56,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $3,196,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EQC opened at $26.12 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.33 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.