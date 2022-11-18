Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Axon Enterprise worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day moving average is $120.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $192.24.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

