Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,807 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,493,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,792,000 after acquiring an additional 524,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,762,000 after acquiring an additional 506,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,372,000 after acquiring an additional 469,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 68.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 384,944 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $248,648.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $248,648.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,383 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

