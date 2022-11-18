Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 164.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.7 %

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of LECO stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

