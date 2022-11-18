Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 21,204 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

