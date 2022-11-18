Cerity Partners LLC Has $647,000 Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NetApp stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.