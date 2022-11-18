Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE OC opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock worth $872,192. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.