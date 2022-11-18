Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 3,063 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 59.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,192,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $113,944.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,192,925.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,436 shares of company stock valued at $69,387,212 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $183.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.66. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

