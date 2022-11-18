Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,021 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of ONE Gas worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,012,000 after purchasing an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

NYSE OGS opened at $82.07 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

