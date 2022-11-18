Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of NICE worth $41,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth about $748,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,258,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NICE by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in NICE by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $200.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $312.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.18 and its 200 day moving average is $200.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

NICE Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.