Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $14.56 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,875 shares of company stock worth $7,400,949. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $231.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.