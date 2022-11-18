Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $14.56 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.
WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $231.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.92. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
