Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 12,726 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,726 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after buying an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,603,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,918,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,785 shares of company stock worth $5,655,878 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

