Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.29 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $38,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $167.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.