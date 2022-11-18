Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ResMed worth $39,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 634,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total transaction of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

