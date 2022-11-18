Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 207,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 46.2% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of EQT by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 670,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EQT by 21.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,243,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 220,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.88.

Insider Transactions at EQT

EQT Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

