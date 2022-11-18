Cerity Partners LLC Has $647,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3,438.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $72.86 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

