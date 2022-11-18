Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.7 %

Global Payments stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

