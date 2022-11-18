Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

