Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Evergy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Evergy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.18. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

