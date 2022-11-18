Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

