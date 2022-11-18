Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,609 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.