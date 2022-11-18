Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 366.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

