Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 41,010 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.10% of Steel Dynamics worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.21.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile



Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

