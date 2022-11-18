Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AEE opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

