Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1,171.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,975 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,281,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

CTRA opened at $26.80 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

