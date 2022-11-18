Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in IDEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 365,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $231.47 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average is $200.08.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.58.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

