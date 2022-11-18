BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,879 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $18,221,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

