Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,374 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $256.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.