Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 39,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 43.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,324,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock worth $1,601,581 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

