Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $302.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $305.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

