Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.23.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

