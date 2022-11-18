Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,084 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ResMed worth $39,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.98 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $268.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.16 and a 200 day moving average of $218.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

