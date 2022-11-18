Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 40,203 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,203 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Cameco worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CCJ stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

