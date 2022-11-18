Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,510 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $16,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 189,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Upfront Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth $8,141,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 95.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 26.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 106,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

LSPD stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lightspeed Commerce

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

